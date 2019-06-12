Mumbai: The curious case of escalators at Jogeshwari railway station

national

The Western Railway and the Mumbai Municipal Corporation have been negotiating for five years over a year the handing over of a very small part of land to get the three escalators built at Jogeshwari station on the west side.

The problem is that the railway station escalators in the west need to land in the BMC area for which permission is needed from the BMC. Interestingly, a local activist has been physically visiting both railways and BMC offices to get the work done conveying what each other are saying with almost no interaction between the two bodies.

“Four escalators have been sanctioned at Jogeshwari station. Three in the west and one in the east, While work on the east one is almost over, the problem with the west side is that the railways have sought BMC’s permission and waiting for a nod for over a year now. But nothing seems to be happening and the big talk of coordination between the BMC and the railways is just a farce,” Mansoor Umer Darvesh, secretary of the Fort-based Passenger and Traffic Relief Association and a resident of Goregaon west said.

“The issue has become problematic for senior citizens as the new bridges built after closing of the level crossing and fencing up of the walls are very high and one cannot easily climb them. I had written my first letter to the Western Railway General Manager on 22 May 2014 for escalators after which Western Railway officials wrote to K Ward office for relevant permissions. The deputy municipal commissioner also visited the site but nothing seems to be working out. I appeal to the new municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi to look into the matter,” Darvesh said.

Senior Western Railway officials confirmed that they have been writing letters to the BMC about the issue (copies with Mid-Day) without any progress. While the K west Ward did not respond to phone calls to speak on record, a senior civic official said that the issue was about having landings on the Patel Estate Road in the west of Jogeshwari station and that BMC has to take into consideration all aspects of traffic density and other factors and that they had sent off letters for remarks to relevant departments for their feedback. “Once we get a nod from there, we shall issue permissions, saying that the election code of conduct had slowed down things will proceed as per plans now,” he added.

Darvesh ridiculed both the organisations and said such a small matter should not be taking five years. “Other stations like Khar, Vile Parle and Andheri have got escalators and commuters here have been waiting endlessly,” he added.

