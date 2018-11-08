Mumbai: The Weekend Digest

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Concert

Concert

Notes from the south

Listen to an assorted group of classical musicians from the Dharwad region — which is an erstwhile transit camp near Mysuru for musicians travelling from South India to the north — present their music at a concert.

On November 10, 6.30 pm

At Nehru Centre, Doctor Annie Besant Road, Worli.

Call 24964676

Photography

An eye on Mumbai

Attend an exhibition where you can view Mumbai through the lens of a German photographer. Peter Bialobrzeski documents how the city becomes home to around 500 new families every day, who reside in slums, packing them until they are bursting at the seams.

Time November 10, 11.30 am

At Max Mueller Bhavan, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda.

Call 22027710

Walk

Trail blazer

Go on a trail of different bazaars in Mumbai and listen to stories about how they helped shape this city.

Time November 10, 10 am Meeting point Dadar West railway station.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 1,890

Comedy

A musical laugh

Enjoy the coming together of music and comedy, with Kenny Sebastian and Abish Mathew who guarantee a harmonious evening.

Time November 9, 8 pm

At Mh04 The Drunkyard, Chithalsar Manpada, Thane.

Call 30151435

Cost Rs 499

Music

Cool keys

The synthesizer is one of the most important instruments that led to the evolution of electronic music over the years, starting with people like Kraftwerk. Listen to Mumbai-based act, Paraphoniks, comprising Shatrunjai Dewan and Sid Shirodkar, play their own brand of synth-based music at a gig at a Lower Parel venue.

On November 9, 9 pm

At Levi’s Lounge, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Log on to insider.in

Theatre

No strings attached

Treat your little ones to an evening where a puppeteer will recreate the story of The Gruffalo, one of the most popular books for children ever written. It’s about a wily mouse who tricks others who want to eat him by telling them that he’s friends with a monster.

On November 11, 11 am

At Adagio, Rukhsana Manor, Chapel Road, Bandra West.

Call 9930008054

Cost Rs 350

Art

Treasures to remember

In the 1970s, the Indian government had declared the works of nine artistes — including Rabindranath Tagore and Raja Ravi Verma — as national treasures. Attend an exhibition that highlights how each of them had a distinctive style.

Till November 11, 10 am

At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Byculla.

Call 23731234

Cost Rs 30 (museum entry)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates