Mumbai: Things are looking up for Kurla, and fast

Central Railway officials this week temporarily shut down the goods line to speed up the construction work on the upcoming multi-crore elevated Kurla terminus. Sources on Tuesday revealed that the design for the station has been locked along the lines of the Parel suburban mid-terminus, which started functioning in March. When it is ready in three years, the elevated terminus will boost services to Navi Mumbai, with trains originating from Kurla.

mid-day was first to report about the Rs 125 crore elevated harbour line station in October 2017. When ready, the terminus will aid CR to revive Kurla-originating trains to Navi Mumbai after two decades. Till the late 1990s, CR used to run trains between Kurla and Mankhurd. But Navi Mumbai's boom and increased traffic meant the Kurla trains became a hindrance to Harbour trains originating from CSMT and CR stopped these services.

"The elevated station at Kurla will have three lines – one for CSMT-bound trains, another for Mankhurd and Navi Mumbai-bound trains and a central double discharge platform with a dead-end for trains terminating at Kurla," said a senior official. "The layout will be similar to that of Parel, with the only difference being that it will all be elevated."

When completed, the project will turn the existing Harbour line into fifth and sixth lines for outstation trains between Kurla and CSMT, and ease main line traffic. It will also help completely segregate freight and suburban trains. Harbour trains currently use platforms 7 and 8 at Kurla, but every time a freight train passes, Harbour locals are held up. This results in frequent delays. The project will involve construction of a 1,120-metre, 59-span bridge linked to a central skywalk.

