Mumbai Things To Do: Deal with the weekend

It's time to crack the best ever weekend deals on food and beverages in Mumbai

US' National Iced Tea Day

Ice, ice, baby!

This cafe brand from Dubai is celebrating US' National Iced Tea Day by offering a free beverage with every food order.

On June 10

At: All Filli Cafe outlets.

Call: 65001419 (Bandra)

A wardrobe rehash

Why wait for the season-end sale when you can shop to your heart's content all this month? Head to this fashion store thats offering a 20-per cent discount on a collection that includes women's work wear, casual wear and evening wear made with easy, flowy fabrics.

Till: July 1 at Chique, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla West.

Call: 9819722144

These boots are made for..

Ongoing Drinking! Go for The Beer Boot Chug Fest where you can participate in a beer chugging contest where you stand to win a pitcher of beer and vouchers worth Rs 25,000. They are also offering beer and food combos for Rs 999.

At: Light House Cafe, Worli.

Call: 9004662295

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates