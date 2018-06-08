Search

Mumbai Things To Do: Deal with the weekend

Jun 08, 2018, 07:28 IST | The Guide Team

It's time to crack the best ever weekend deals on food and beverages in Mumbai

Mumbai Things To Do: Deal with the weekend
US' National Iced Tea Day

Ice, ice, baby!

This cafe brand from Dubai is celebrating US' National Iced Tea Day by offering a free beverage with every food order.

On June 10
At: All Filli Cafe outlets.
Call: 65001419 (Bandra)

A wardrobe rehash

Wardrobe rehash

Why wait for the season-end sale when you can shop to your heart's content all this month? Head to this fashion store thats offering a 20-per cent discount on a collection that includes women's work wear, casual wear and evening wear made with easy, flowy fabrics.

Till: July 1 at Chique, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla West.
Call: 9819722144

These boots are made for..

Boot Beer

Ongoing Drinking! Go for The Beer Boot Chug Fest where you can participate in a beer chugging contest where you stand to win a pitcher of beer and vouchers worth Rs 25,000. They are also offering beer and food combos for Rs 999.

At: Light House Cafe, Worli.
Call: 9004662295

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sorabh Pant kicks off first edition of The Guide Connects

Tags

mumbai guidethings to do in mumbai