Mumbai Things To Do: Deal with the weekend

Hate boring exercise routines? Sign up for GuavaPass with which you get access to fitness studios across the city and pick classes to match your schedule

Get fit

Hate boring exercise routines? Sign up for GuavaPass with which you get access to fitness studios across the city and pick classes to match your schedule.

Log on to: guavapass.com/go/launch/mumbai

Cost: Rs 1,999 onwards

Shop on discount

Ongoing Pick up a variety of trending styles including shift and tent dresses, jackets and tops and tops, all at a discount of up to 50 per cent.

At: Zink London, Infinity 2, Link Road, near Goregaon Sports Complex, Malad West, and multi-brand stores across the city.

Donate books, get coffee

Ongoing Bring a smile on a child’s face by donating children’s storybooks, and you get a free coffee in return. All the collected books will be sent to the Salaam Bombay Foundation at the end of the month.

From: Monday to Friday

At: Poetry by Love & Cheesecake, Kala Ghoda.

Call: 62378411

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates