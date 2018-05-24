Mumbai things to do: Your culture fix for this week

Experience an evening of dance performances celebrating Rabindranath Tagore's birth month as three groups showcase productions based on Gurudev's work

In memory of Tagore

Experience an evening of dance performances celebrating Rabindranath Tagore’s birth month as three groups showcase productions based on Gurudev’s work. Kamalika Guha Thakurta (in pic), Shahana and Dr Sarmishtha Chattopadhyay will lead the classical performances showcasing Tagore’s ideas of romanticism, mysticism, simplicity and symbolism.

ON May 26, 6.30 pm AT Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

CALL 66223737 COST Rs 200 onwards

For a film date

If you are a cinephile, there perhaps can’t be a better way to begin your weekend. Attend a screening of short films with plots ranging from mildly intriguing to thrilling. Unbound, I See You, Very Grave Robbers and Dr Elevator are the ones up this time.

ON May 25, 8 pm AT The Pantry, Kalaghoda, Fort. CALL 22678901

