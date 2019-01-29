Mumbai: This bar at Kala Ghoda let's you be your own bartender

food

A new SoBo bar may offer premium drinks for as much as you want to pay, but who wants to be their own bartender?

The premium scotch

What prompted us to visit Hyde, which is hidden behind the rasta kiosks at Kala Ghoda, was the talk about its "honesty bar". As we entered, we bumped into friends who were there for the same reason.

"It's a great idea, don't you think?" they said to us. So here's the idea. Borrowed from a concept that is popular in South Africa, the intent is to leave an unattended bar for guests to choose from a selection of fine spirits, and in the end, letting the customer decide what to pay.

When we went, the bar had us choose from good-quality imported liquor including vodka, rum, and scotch. A server is around to help explain the routine to patrons. We noticed that a rate card was displayed at the counter that explains how to go about the payment (eg: If you thought it was excellent then pay Rs x, and so on).



A rate card at the counter explains how to pay at the honesty bar

But herein lies our problem with it. Actually, they are two-fold. Firstly, we don't necessarily want to be our own bartender. This writer, for example, was not entirely sure about how much vodka to pour in her drink and how much Sprite to mix with it. Thus, we had a weak drink that we ended up paying Rs 152 for. So much for honesty.

Another dining companion had the premium scotch and decided to pay the full amount recommended for it (Rs 209). Secondly, the offer is only valid till 8 pm, which means one needs to finish work at dot 5 pm and head here to really enjoy the drinks.

As far as food goes, the establishment won't bode well for patrons who prefer meat or seafood with their tipple, as it's vegetarian. When we enquired why, we were told it's because the owners are Gujarati. Even though many may have a problem with that, we didn't since we are vegetarian!

The pahadi aloo (Rs 238) was perfectly spiced and chapata. We also loved the paneer tikka masala (Rs 304) we had and the naan (Rs 86) was soft and well-cooked. So on that count, it gets a thumbs up.

Head here only if you are keen to visit a dive bar that serves veggie food. But if you are heading here for the "honesty" bit, arrive well before 8 pm to ensure you get tipsy on good alcohol before the offer runs out.

Time: 6 pm to 1.30 am

At: Currimjee Building, 111, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call: 7710007867

