Mumbai: This family in Borivli loves snakes

A 40-year-old banker, resident of Borivli has been rescuing snakes from last five years with his 8-year-old daughter Aarna and wife Rupali Mondkar. The banker identified as Sai Mondkar is a Vice President of American Bank and has released three non-venomous rat snakes in his own society to keep the population of rats under check.

Mondkar and family rescued more than 300 snakes in the last 5 year's both venomous and non-venomous. Speaking with mid-day, Mondkar said, "Every week, I receive 3-4 snake rescue calls from various areas of Borivli, Kandivli and Dahisar. My daughter Aarna and my wife Rupali also help in rescuing snakes. Whenever we go for a rescue, I first check if it's a poisonous snake or not. Once that is confirmed, only then I allow my daughter or wife to handle it."

"Snakes balance our eco-system and they also help in reducing the rat population. Every society should have rat snakes inside their compounds to control the rat population as they have a big appetite. In our society, the rat snakes have reduced the rat population considerably, nor do they allow other snakes to enter our society. Rats spread more disease year. If there were no snakes on Earth, humans won't survive," Mondkar explained.

Atul Kapadia, secretary of Classic View society were Mondkar resides said, "We are lucky to have Mondkar in our society who is helping nature. We have 3 non-venomous snakes inside our society who can be seen slithering in society. Nobody is afraid of them nor does anyone bother them. A few days ago, one of the snakes went till 4th floor of a building, which we got down and released back inside the compound."

Speaking to mid-day, Aarna Mondkar said, "My father taught me how to catch a snake and am not scared of them anymore. Many times my father tells me to catch snakes when we go for rescuing. I also spread awareness in my school, classes to not to harm or kill snakes."

Sai's wife Rupali said, "I also help my husband and we work as a team to rescue snakes. I had a close shave a few days ago from a cobra bite during a rescue. My husband helped me with catching it. I also rescue birds as well."

300

Snakes Mondkar has rescued in last five years

