Mumbai: This ice cream joint in Andheri offers a twist with liquor

After all, we are here for the happiest confection of all, that too, being served with a splash of joy â alcohol

We are cascading through February, but winter continues to linger, manifesting itself in the form of breezy evenings. This ice cream joint's outlet in Oshiwara is done-up in artificial grass — on the walls inside and the flooring in the al fresco region. It reminds us of a '90s favourite from the eclectic band Radiohead. The song was called Fake Plastic Trees, but our mood isn't as grim as Thom Yorke's. After all, we are here for the happiest confection of all, that too, being served with a splash of joy — alcohol. We browse through the newly launched menu that serves variations of sundaes comprising ice creams infused with different spirits.

We make our way through lovers and friends enjoying their sweet treats to place our order, but a timid waiter first asks for age proof. Well into our adulthood, that can sometimes be embarrassing, but we appreciate the move. Besides, years of being 4'11'' helps you grow a thick skin.

As we are not a fan of chocolate (the undisputed star of this boozy menu), we opt for ping pong (Rs 249), a fruity concoction of vodka-infused vanilla ice cream, strawberry and mango compote and soft croutons of brownie. We dig in and enjoy the subtle flavours.

For a few minutes, our friends and us stare with consternation at each other wondering when the vodka will kick in.

Several bites later, our palate adjusts to the flavours of this luscious dessert and a tingling sensation on our tongue confirms why IDs are a must for this treat. We enjoy our serving and lap it up ferociously, while our friend, who is already a few beers down from before, gives it a thumbs up. As do we.

Time: 10 am to 1 am

At: Icekraft, Meera CHS, Oshiwara.

Call: 9136075050

