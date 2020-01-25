Mumbai: This weekend, take a stroll inside the massive bird house at Byculla Zoo

The aviary inside Byculla zoo where visitors will be allowed into from Sunday

Starting January 26, you can take a stroll among feathered friends inside a massive bird house at the Byculla zoo, which is being revamped for nature and animal lovers. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate the 13-metre-high aviary around 12 pm on Republic Day.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has claimed that this is the first aviary in the country, and it will also house native aquatic birds of 100 different species. The aviary will house the birds that are already in the zoo and also a few exotic birds.



One of the existing birds at the zoo

On Sunday, various other enclosures for hyena, fox, jackal, leopard, bear and pond turtle will also be inaugurated. And, interestingly, there will be no additional charges. Visitors will be allowed in for the usual entry fee of Rs 60.

The new enclosures, including the aviary, is being opened as part of the second phase of revamp of the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo, popularly known as Byculla zoo.

Phase II of the zoo revamp, the pet project of Thackeray, is still incomplete with construction of 10 other enclosures and exhibits underway, said the BMC.

" We will be inaugurating the aviary and birds can fly freely as the nets are almost five-storey high and there will be no additional charges to view these exhibits," said

Sanjay Tripathi, director of Byculla zoo.

The zoo, which had zebras and giraffes among other animals in the 1970s, will also get some lions.

But, bringing the king of the jungle to the zoo will take some more time as there has been a delay, said officials.

