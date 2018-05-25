Mumbai: Three booked with demonetised currency worth over Rs 4-crore

On Thursday, the Mumbai Police Control Room received a call from employees of Vits hotel, that some unidentified men from Hyderabad were insisting on meeting a guest called Avinash Rao, 39, claiming he had cheated them



The MIDC police have booked three people in Andheri on Thursday with demonetised currency worth Rs 4.93 crore. On Thursday, the Mumbai Police Control Room received a call from employees of Vits hotel, that some unidentified men from Hyderabad were insisting on meeting a guest called Avinash Rao, 39, claiming he had cheated them.

When they were refused this, they created a ruckus. The hotel employees also informed MIDC police, who sent a team to the hotel for inquiry. MIDC police arrived and after inquiries, found two men with Rao in the room. They also found demonetised currency notes. The trio were brought to the police station for further inquiry. The others were Salim Shaikh Abdullah from Hyderabad and Krishna Murthy from Chennai.

During investigation, police learnt that the total demonetised currency was worth Rs 4-crore. A police source said Rao is a Hyderabad resident, he was staying at the hotel for two months. He told police that he was a mediator. He claimed he was given the money by someone, and he was in the process of getting it exchanged from another person in Mumbai at 15-20% price.

Zone DCP Navinchandra Reddy said that further investigation is going on. A police source also said Rao has two cheating cases against him in Punjagutta police station in Hyderabad. The trio were booked under relevant sections of Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017.

