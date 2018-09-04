Mumbai: Three boys saved from drowning at Versova beach

national

Three boys were lucky, as fire brigade officials reached the spot on time and rescued them. But search is still on for the fourth boy, who is feared to have drowned at Versova beach

A fun day at the Versova beach turned into a nightmare for four boys when they ventured into the sea and started drowning. Three of them were lucky, as fire brigade officials reached the spot on time and rescued them. But search is still on for the fourth boy, who is feared to have drowned.

Of the boys who have been rescued, 13-year-old Rohan Abbas Ansari was immediately rushed to R N Cooper hospital. His condition is reported to be stable. Fire brigade officials said that the other two boys – Harsh Koli, 12, and Ayush Raul, 12, – were also out of danger.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a fire brigade official said, "The four boys ventured into the sea when it was very choppy. Soon they started drowning. We managed to rescue three of them. Search is on for the fourth boy."

