Mumbai: Three doctors assaulted at Nair by dead patient's relatives

Representational picture

In yet another case of assault on doctors, an FIR has been filed against the relatives of a 49-year-old patient for assaulting three resident doctors at Nair Hospital on Sunday.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) in an official letter has condemned the act and demanded that the government make necessary changes in the existing doctor protection act.

The patient Rajkishore Dixit was admitted in a critically ill state and on Sunday, his condition started deteriorating and he succumbed around 6.30pm. When Dr Dipali Patil, Dr Gaurav Gunjan and Dr Moiz Vora declared the death of the patient, around 10-15 of his relatives started abusing the doctors. Later, they assaulted the doctors and even damaged some hospital property. Later, an FIR was filed with the Agripada police station.

