Mumbai: Three drown while fishing in Nalasopara village

Three people drowned in a pond while fishing at Neelmore village in Nalasopara on Saturday morning. The body of a 15-year-old boy has been fished out from the pond while the search for the bodies of his father and the relative is still underway.

The deceased has been identified as Durvesh Shanu Shimvar, while his father and relative were identified as Shanu Shankar Shimvar (42)and Sumesh Sahebrao Khandare (32). They were residents of Adivasi pada village, near Neelmore.

During the inquiry, the police found out that Shanu initially entered in the pond with the fishing net. When he did not return for a long time, Durvesh and Khandare jumped into the pond to search for him. When a few people at a temple nearby saw them drowning, they alerted the police and called the fire brigade. The fire brigade recovered Durvesh’s body and is still searching for Shanu and Khandare’s remains, said an official from Nalasopara police station.

PSI Hemant Katkar, of Palghar police station, said that the deceased, his father, and relative were known to be good swimmers. He said that the panchnama has been conducted and sent the boy’s body for the autopsy.

