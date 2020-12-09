Mumbai: Three-foot-long baby crocodile found in Marol well

The crocodile was found in a well that was 60-70 feet deep

A young Indian Marsh crocodile was rescued from a well in Marol in Andheri East recently, surprising wildlife enthusiasts as the area is quite a few kilometres away from Vihar, Tulsi and Powai lakes where the reptile is usually found.

Experts say the aquatic animal, which was rescued by members of non-profit SARRP, might have reached the spot via the Mithi river which flows nearby.

President of the NGO Santosh Shinde told mid-day, "On Thursday, we got a call on our helpline informing about the sighting of an Indian Marsh crocodile at a construction site in Marol. Without wasting time our team member reached the spot and we had to prepare a proper plan as it was in a 60-70 feet deep well."

The NGO official said it took his team members three days to take out the 3-foot-long crocodile safely. Locals too were bewildered as there are no water bodies in direct contact with the well in the vicinity.

Shinde apart, his SARRP-INDIA colleagues Arbaaz Khan, Sheldon D'Souza, Mitesh Solanki, Umesh Sawant took part in the delicate operation.

"Three of our volunteers sat in a huge container and with the help of a crane they were lowered into the well. The team made sure that there was no stress caused to the reptile and they managed to rescue it," said Shinde.

The protected species was examined by veterinarian Sunetra Wadake and was later released into its natural habitat under the supervision of the forest department, said Shinde. In March, three crocodiles had been rescued from Bhandup.

