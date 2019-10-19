Mumbai: Three hurt after AC chemical leak causes minor blast on train

Mumbai: A 19-year-old commuter who was carrying a chemical kit meant for an air-conditioner (AC) suffered burns after the kit leaked and caused a minor blast.

Two other commuters – Shivsagar Pathak, 48 and Shiva Dwivedi, 38 – also suffered injuries on the running local, a Times of India report read.

"We have registered a criminal offence against Mohammad Arsian Farooqui. He will be arrested once he is discharged from the hospital," said senior inspector Rajendra Pal, Government Railway Police, Wadala.

The report said that around 9am, Farooqui had boarded the luggage compartment of an Andheri-Panvel local from Mahim, carrying the kit with chemicals. It said his bag collided with the rod near the train door which caused the chemical to leak. Commuters heard a sound and asked Farooqui to throw away the chemicals, but he did not pay any heed after which it sparked a minor blast and injured Pathak and Dwiwedi, too.

The report said one of the passengers' face got scalded and his eye, too, was affected. The train halted at King's Circle after commuters pulled the alarm chain. The injured were taken to Sion Hospital for treatment and Farooqui has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the report read.

