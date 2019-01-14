Mumbai: Three indie music acts to come together

things-to-do

Experience what happens when three acts from different disciplines of indie music in Mumbai get on stage

Saba Azad

Given their technique and experience, you could pretty much call Blackstratblues, Tajdar Junaid and Saba Azad masters and pioneers in their respective genres. And now, they are getting together for a power-packed multi-genre evening in Mumbai.

While Blac­k­stratblues is the solo project of guitarist Warren Mend­o­n­­sa (Loy Me­ndonsa's ne­phew), known for his di­s­tinctive guitar skills and rock vibe, electronica qu­een Sa­­ba Azad is one half of Mumb­ai-based electro funk duo Madboy/Mi­nk. And then there is Kolkata boy Tajdar Junaid, a multi-instrumentalist who brings earthy elements to the mix.



Tajdar Junaid

While they've all worked with each other in the pa­st — Junaid toured with the band in 2009, Azad has sung with Junaid and the band — this is the first time, the three will perform together. "Junaid brings his own quality and unique sound, while to sing to Mendonsa's guitar skills is a dream," says Azad. Promising surprises in the set-list, Junaid and Mendonsa will present their original compositions and Azad will be doing covers, something the vocali­st hasn't done in a while.

Mendonsa , who's also done a stint in Auckland, opines that though there are many independent artists, there is still a dearth of venues in Mumbai. Azad concurs, "The Indie scene is not the best time for live musicians. DJs on the other hand are doing rather well. Primarily because the government keeps on coming down hard on live music venues. It seems to be the trend across India — especially in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. So, it's a struggle as we are dependent on these ve­nues. It has nothing to do with lack of audience, which is growing for homegrown in­d­ependent music."



Warren Mendonsa

But the quality of music is hi­gher than ever, says Mendonsa . Azad points to the Internet for opening up everyone's ears to all sorts of music, hence encouraging artists to be true to their sound. "It's a very fertile time for being in the music scene because of the boom of unique new music being composed," she adds.

Blackstratblues is working on a new album set to release later this year, and Azad is also busy with Madboy/Mink's next EP, along with working on a play, set to be staged in July and November.

On January 16, 9.30 pm AT Flea Bazaar Cafe, unit no 5, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Lower Parel.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates