Mumbai: Three labourers dead as part of construction crane falls in Powai

The victims were engaged in digging of a pit for the main sewer line when the mishap took place



The site where the crane accident took place on Monday

Three labourers died and two others were critically injured when the front part of a hydraulic crane got detached and landed on them while they were constructing a sewerage line inside a 30-foot-deep pit. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell, the incident happened near the main gate of IIT-B in Powai on Adi Shankaracharya Marg.

Sources said that around 6.30 pm, the front portion of the crane, which was full of soil, broke and fell on the labourers working inside the pit. While three of them died on the spot, two received grievous injuries. They were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and are undergoing treatment. The deceased have been identified as Rameshwar, Satyanarayan and

Vishwanath. Condition of the injured - Ramanath Singh and Pargat Singh - is reported to be stable. Speaking to mid-day, a civic official said, “The civic body had appointed a contractor for constructing the sewerage line in the area. All the labourers were hired by him.”

