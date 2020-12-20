Mumbai: Three of family found dead near Vasai station

Three members of a family were found dead between Vasai and Nalasopara railway stations on Saturday morning. A grievously injured 10-year-old girl, who was lying unconscious at the spot, is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The police were able to identify one of them as Somnath Jangam, 35, a resident of Virar. When his father was informed about the incident, he identified the other two women as Nanda, 55, his wife, and Pramila, 31, his daughter. The injured 10-year-old, Samiksha, is the daughter of Pramila, who is separated from her husband.

The Jangam family runs a chilli-pounding shop in Virar, but was going through financial troubles. Sachin Ingawale, senior inspector of Vasai Government Railway police, said, "We have registered an Accidental Death Report. It's still premature to conclude whether this is an accident or suicide. We expect clarity once Samiksha regains consciousness."

