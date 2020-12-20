Search

Mumbai: Three of family found dead near Vasai station

Updated: 20 December, 2020 07:38 IST | Samiullah Khan | Mumbai

Three members of a family were found dead between Vasai and Nalasopara railway stations on Saturday morning

This picture has been used for representational purpose
This picture has been used for representational purpose

Three members of a family were found dead between Vasai and Nalasopara railway stations on Saturday morning. A grievously injured 10-year-old girl, who was lying unconscious at the spot, is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The police were able to identify one of them as Somnath Jangam, 35, a resident of Virar. When his father was informed about the incident, he identified the other two women as Nanda, 55, his wife, and Pramila, 31, his daughter. The injured 10-year-old, Samiksha, is the daughter of Pramila, who is separated from her husband.

The Jangam family runs a chilli-pounding shop in Virar, but was going through financial troubles. Sachin Ingawale, senior inspector of Vasai Government Railway police, said, "We have registered an Accidental Death Report. It's still premature to conclude whether this is an accident or suicide. We expect clarity once Samiksha regains consciousness."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 20 December, 2020 07:30 IST

Tags

vasainalasoparamumbai newsmumbai

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK