Mumbai: Three on speeding bike crash into divider in Kandivli, rider dies on spot

A youth, riding three-up on his bike and without a helmet, lost control of his two-wheeler and banged his head on a divider as he crashed into it in Kandivli West on Wednesday morning. The 21-year-old rider, Suraj Tiwari, died on the spot while his friends were severely injured in the accident.

Tiwari with Nilesh Mishra, 21, and Nandani Mahato, 18, was headed to New Link Road when they met with the accident around 7.30 am. Police said the trio met outside Kandivli station around 6.30 am and planned to go to Malad. Later they decided to drop Mahato at her Laljipada home.

Police said Tiwari was speeding when they reached a curve near Nirmala College at MG Road and lost control of the bike that belongs to Mishra.

“We rushed to the spot and took the trio to Shatabdi Hospital where a doctor declared Tiwari brought dead. Mishra fractured his hand and Mahato sustained injuries on her mouth. We shifted them to a private hospital when they insisted,” said an officer from Kandivli police station.

Tiwari and Mahato are from Laljipada in Kandivli, while Mishra lives in another area. A second year B.Com student, Tiwari and Mishra studied in Nirmala College, while Mahato works as a compounder at a clinic in her locality.

Police have filed a case against Tiwari under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) 304a (causing death by negligence) 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Blood samples of all three are being tested to see if they were drunk.

