Mumbai: Three poisonous snakes rescued in one night from BMC colony in Mulund

Residents of a BMC staff quarters were in for a shock last night, when they learnt that not one, but three venomous Russell's Viper snakes had been slithering in their locality. People in the area were first alerted after a resident, Pratap Walmiki, 43, spotted a Russel's Viper outside his window. "I was in the washroom, when I felt something move outside. When I peeped out of my window, I saw a snake. I immediately shut it and alerted the other residents," said Walmiki.

The snakes that were rescued from the area. Pics/ Rajesh Gupta

The snake, he said, was around 35 inches long. The residents then called up snake catcher Sameer Thavai from Save Wildlife Organisation (SWO), who reached the spot around 10 last night. After arriving, Thavai immediately managed to catch the snake spotted by Walmiki. "But, soon after, I heard another hissing sound, which indicated that there was one more snake in the society. We started our search operation, and found a snake near the water pump. Later, we rescued another snake," he added.

In total, Thavai rescued three snakes, one of which was 54 inches long. Last month, Thavai and his team found six snakes in the area.

