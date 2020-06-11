Mumbai: Three-year-old boy falls into nullah in Ghatkopar

In an untoward incident, a three-year-old boy identified as Hussain Hamid Sheikh fell into an open nullah in Ghatkopar on Thursday afternoon. According to eyewitnesses present at the spot, the boy was playing near the open nullah when he fell down.

The Ghatkopar fire brigade officials have launched a rescue operation to search the body. They have also sought help from navy divers and NDRF teams. A fire brigade official said that at around they received information about a boy falling down inside a nullah, located near Savitri Bai Phule Nagar in Ghatkopar East.

The fire brigade team and flood response team launched a search operation with the help of ropes, hook, anchor and kayak. The search operation was called off at night.

