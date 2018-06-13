Mumbai: Three-year-old girls dies by drowning in a Metro pit

While the MMRDA is expected to be responsible for the safety of each and every citizen; the MMRDA too expects every citizen to be as responsible in their access to the restricted areas, especially with regard to their children

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in a press release issued to the media said that it mourns the unfortunate death of a 3-year old girl child by drowning in a Metro pit dug on the Western Express Highway.

"MMRDA, being fully awake and sensitive to the problems of homeless and nomadic, had been in regular correspondence with the Vanrai Police Station, WEH, expressing continued concern about their safety. The Authority is implementing Andheri (East) to Dahisar (East) Metro-7 corridor along the Western Express Highway and is concerned about the safety of not only the workers on the corridor but also that of the people – largely nomadic in nature or homeless." stated the release

While the MMRDA is expected to be responsible for the safety of each and every citizen; the MMRDA too expects every citizen to be as responsible in their access to the restricted areas, especially with regard to their children – who at times are let off unaccompanied – as was the case on Sunday which took the life of a 3-year old girl child, read the press release. MMRDA has appealed to all to avoid accessing all and any Metro barricades, be safe and sure of their path forward and avoid any mishap for their own safety.

"The Authority further appeals to people to understand that we are as concerned of their life n’ limb as we are of the implementation of the infrastructure projects. Help us help you to stay and travel safe. "concluded the press release

