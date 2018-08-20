Mumbai: Three years after man's death, his son is born to surrogate mother

national

The woman, now in her early 30, was married to the deceased for five years but could not conceive and had just started the IVF procedure when the tragedy struck and she lost her husband

Exactly three years after she lost her husband in a road accident, a woman clutched his newborn to her bosom in a Mumbai hospital, thanks to modern technology and her determination to become a parent. The baby boy came into the world through a surrogate mother, after the woman couldn't conceive despite undergoing multiple in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) cycles, said a doctor who treated her. The woman, who hailed from Bengaluru, had lost her husband in a road accident in August 2015.

The woman, now in her early 30, was married to him for five years but could not conceive and had just started the IVF procedure when the tragedy struck. "Within few days of the IVF procedure, her husband died in the road accident, which left her devastated," the doctor said today. However, the woman decided to undergo the procedure. "My husband and I were intensely keen on having our own child but the accident changed everything," the woman recalled. The doctor said she wanted the woman to be mentally and physically fit for the long and stressful journey of IVF.

"After a couple of IVF cycles failed, we finally went for surrogacy and it succeed only at the last chance. It was the last vial sample that turned out to be successful," recalled the doctor. The advanced technology was our only hope, as the woman was undergoing depression earlier. In a typical IVF procedure, the egg of the woman is placed in a culture dish containing nutrient media and then transferred to the incubator. The next step is fertilisation of the egg. Then, the sperm and egg are placed in an incubator and monitored to make sure that a healthy embryo develops.

