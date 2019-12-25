Mumbai: Ticketless commuter manhandles lady TC at Ambernath

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A lady ticket checker and a police constable were allegedly beaten up by a ticketless couple at Ambernath station on Christmas Day on Wednesday. This is the second consecutive day when ticketless passengers have based up ticket checkers on Mumbai railway.

A CR spokesperson said that on December 25, at about 7.45 am, an on-duty outdoor batch ticket checker, Namrata Vinay Shendge, was checking tickets of passengers at platform number 3 of Ambernath station in front of Government Railway Police chowki. A lady commuter, Minal Mahendra Ghule (25 yrs), resident of Neral, manhandled her.

When the lady police head constable Anita Kamble interfered, she too was beaten up by the culprit. The lady and her husband were apprehended and taken to police custody and a case was registered against them.

