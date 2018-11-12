Mumbai: Time for bird-watching at Sanjay Gandhi National Park

things-to-do

This weekend, you have the opportunity to dedicate your time to bird-watching with Dr Parvish Pandya, a zoologist, at an overnight camp in at Borivali's Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

There are 61 species of birds endemic to our country; but we live in a state of constant flux, and thus do not pay much attention to these little creatures, let alone identifying them.

walking shoes for a trail into the forest.

ON November 17, 3.45 pm onwards to November 18, 10 am onwards

AT Nature Information Centre, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East.

Email nicsgnp78@gmail.com

Cost Rs 2,000 (inclusive of dormitory accommodation, food, internal travel, all sessions and resource people)

