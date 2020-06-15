Mumbai: Tired of waiting, locals build part of BMC road

The locals have pooled in money to buy material for part of the 100-metre stretch of road in Sahar Village

With no sign of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) taking up work on an internal road at Sahar village, local residents have started building part of it on their own with paver blocks. With the monsoon already here, they plan to complete a temporary stretch of 10 mts so that people are not inconvenienced.

Social worker Nicholas Almeida from the Watchdog Foundation alleged that the local residents had no option but to get the work done on their own due to neglect by the BMC, and inaction by local elected representatives. The road is over 100 metres long but the residents intend to use paver blocks to build 30 mts of it. The work began three days back.

Talking to mid-day, Godfrey Pimenta from the Watchdog Foundation said, "As public representatives have not done the work of the road at Sahar village, me and some youths belonging to Sahar Village Tank Pakhadi Glory Boys, under the leadership of Francis Manish and others, constructed a new road with paver blocks. We also constructed new garbage bins. All this work was done with our own resources and we purchased sand, cement and had to pay labourers on our own."

According to locals, that particular road used to be full of filth in the monsoon. The garbage also would be strewn all around creating a health hazard.

"Local corporator Sushma Kamlesh Rai stays barely 10 feet away, but sadly the pleas of residents were ignored by her," alleged Almeida. Despite repeated attempts to contact her, Rai was unavailable for comment.

Almeida told mid-day that the locals used discarded paver blocks to build the road and have spent a total of R14,000 so far, to make the temporary patch of road which includes R2,000 for cement, R6,000 for sand and R6,000 for four labourers.

A BMC official from K East ward said, " We will look into the information related to the road and will see if it comes under our jurisdiction or under the airport's jurisdiction. We can comment only after that."

14k

Amount in rupees locals have spent so far

