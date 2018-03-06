Mumbai: TISS students continue protests even after some called off the stir

After issuing a statement on Sunday calling off the stir, some members issue another one saying protest continues



Students during the 'Chalo TISS' march at the institute gate on Monday. Pic/Dutta Kumbhar

The only thing the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) administration is breaking its head over at the moment is the confusion related to the students' union protest, which has even started affecting the admission process.

While on Sunday, the union issued a statement saying the strike had been called off, some members issued another letter yesterday saying the strike was on. Students still in support of the protest are not only continuing with the dharna at the main gate of the institute, but they also managed to stage the 'Chalo TISS' march in the morning. Amid the confusion, the administration has decided to continue with the negotiation process.

Fight continues

Speaking to mid-day, Archana Soreng, union president, said, "The strike has been called off, but the fight continues. While the main demands have been fulfilled, the administration is yet to take a decision regarding the new admissions. A committee will be formed to brainstorm on the issue. A few members of the union have misused the letterhead and issued a false statement. We intend to hold discussions with the protesting students to normalise the situation."

However, Fahad Ahmad, general secretary of the union, said, "The strike will continue till all demands are met. Six publicly elected representatives stand by the decision. Students of all four campuses of TISS are united in their convictions and fight against the administration. We want to say this again that the protest continues to be against the administration, because withdrawal of the scholarships for reserved category students is strictly against TISS's vision."

Amidst rumours that the call for the 'Chalo TISS' wasn't given by the union, Ahmad further said, "The union is just an executive body. Only the general body can take final decisions. Some union members have violated rules and given a false statement about calling off the strike. It will go on till all our demands are addressed by the TISS administration."

Negotiations continue

Dean of Students' Affairs at TISS, Prof P K Shajahan, said, "Most union members realised the situation was getting worse, and hence, decided to call off the strike. While the protest is going on, we will continue to have a dialogue with the students."

