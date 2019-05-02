Mumbai: TNHS plans eco-tourism that will also benefit local tribals

national

In a unique venture to encourage eco-tourism which will help conserve the environment and benefit local tribals, the Thane Natural History Society (TNHS) kicked off several activities on Maharashtra Din yesterday.

The day saw participants remove plastic waste from the forest range, followed by a session where local children put up bird feeders and birdhouses and planted saplings. TNHS also plans to have a homestay facility with the local tribals, involve tribal children as guides in bird watching, turn Yeoor into a plastic free zone, provide local food and a peak into the local folk culture. Kaustubh Darwase, president TNHS said, "We plan to do many activities to boost eco-tourism, conserve the environment and create some income for the local tribes. As the first step we arranged an event on Wednesday as it was Maharashtra Din."

Darwase explained how they spent the day. He said, "For the eco-tourism initiative at Pandit School in Patona Pada, Yeoor, we began by removing all the plastic waste within the forest range. After this the local children put up feeders and birdhouses in various spots. We also planted saplings that will attract butterflies in a space allocated for a butterfly park within the forest range. All of this came to a wrap with a Tarpa folk dance performed by the tribal children. Through such activities people and children learn how to take care of the environment. This will also help create a good source of income for some tribals."

