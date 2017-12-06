Mumbai to compete with Dubai, host shopping festival in January 2018

The shopping bananza will last 19-days and extend from January 12 to January 30, 2018

In a bid to increase it global competitiveness, the Maharashtra government has planned to host an international shopping festival in January 2018, along the lines of the one held in Dubai every year. The main idea behind the fest is to attract more visitors to the city.

The shopping bananza will last 19-days and extend from January 12 to January 30, 2018 and will have extensive sales on known brands. Several streets in Mumbai around the Fort region, have been earmarked for the same.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, an official from the Maharashtra government was quoted as having said, "Like in Dubai, we are planning to offer concessions to shoppers. We are in talks with known brands, malls and showrooms, and they have agreed to the terms. Now, we are in the process of finalising modalities."

Meanwhile, the state's Minister for tourism, Jaykumar Rawal, is also reported to have added, "We are trying to provide them world-class facilities at discounted rates. This will be done by integrating everything, from travelling and stay to food, shopping and moving around in the city. We will also issue family passes, which will provide them a complete holiday package.It is going to be a unique experience.”

In addition to the discounted prices, authorities are planning special music shows and artist events at popular tourist spots. To add to the shopping experience, flights, hotels and restaurants will be offering major discounts to visitors.