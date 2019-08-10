Mumbai to get 100 Miyawaki forests, confirms BMC

mumbai

BMC says will soon invite tenders for the greenery project

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has almost completed the first step towards increasing the city's green cover. Within a month of approving the implementation of the Japanese Miyawaki technique of plantation, the civic body has finalised 100 sites across city which will be turned into lush green forests.

BMC officials said they have finalised a majority of the locations and will soon invite tenders for the project. The BMC, which is reviewing more locations, expects to complete the selection of spots by the end of this month, the officials added.

The BMC has shortlisted a few locations in Kurla, Chandivli, near Bandra fort, Annabhau Sathe garden and a step garden at Kandivli. These are huge spaces with a combined cover of around 20,000 sqm.

The BMC will develop Miyawaki forests on 60 of the 100 locations, and hand over the remaining to private businesses that will develop the plots under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The civic body will, however, continue to own the land allotted for CSR, said BMC officials.

The private companies will have to follow the rules of the Urban Forestry programme and develop the forests under the guidance of Miyawaki specialists, said BMC officials. The firms will also have to give the public free access to these forests, added officials.

Jitendra Pardeshi, superintendent of gardens, said, "If a firm does not respond to the development of the Miyawaki Forest under the CSR, the municipality will itself implement the project. We also want to clarify that CSR for Miyawaki plantation and the Open Space policy will not be considered as the same."

60

No. of plots BMC will develop

