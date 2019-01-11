Mumbai to get a 150-foot-high giant Tricolour flagpole worth Rs 12 lakh

national

Two flagpoles with the Tricolour standing tall are set to be installed at the Gateway of India and near the Oval Maidan near Churchgate. The Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) on Wednesday approved the two installations.

Representational image

Mumbai welcomes a 150-foot-high flag which will be installed in the Gateway of India precinct, as suggested by Subhash Desai, Shiv Sena leader and Industries Minister. Along with the proposal of flags, another proposal for a neon light installation at the Gateway, reading ‘I Love Mumbai’, was suggested but it was rejected at Wednesday’s meeting.

Thus, two flagpoles with the Tricolour standing tall are set to be installed at the Gateway of India and near the Oval Maidan near Churchgate. The Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) on Wednesday approved the two installations.

The 150-foot-high flag to be located in the Gateway of India precinct will be installed at a cost of Rs 12 lakh. Based on Desai’s request, civic officials have come up with a proposal that was presented before the 10-member heritage committee for clearance. “We have given in-principle nod for the installation of the flag. We have asked that the place of installation be changed at the Gateway. The new place will also be suggested within the Gateway precinct,” said a MHCC member.

The 126-foot-high national flag in Churchgate was suggested by Raj Purohit, MLA and BJP leader and is set to be installed near the Ambedkar Statue outside the Oval Maidan. According to The Indian Express, a civic official said, “Both the flag installations are in planning stages. With the nod from the MHCC, the plan will now be prepared."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever