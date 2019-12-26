Mumbai: Toddler crushed to death by tempo in Vasai

Shiva and his mother had recently come from UP to stay with his father. Pic/ Hanif Patel

A two-year-old was crushed to death under a tempo in front of his mother in Naigaon, Vasai East, on Wednesday.

According to the police, 23-year-old Rani Patel, who stays at Vakipada, Vasai East was going to meet a relative around 10.30 am and was walking with her son by the side of the road. The driver of an EICHER tempo coming from behind, was taking a turn when it hit her son, Shiva. "The boy got crushed under a wheel and was dragged for a distance," said a police officer.

While Rani fainted and fell down, passersby rushed to help. The driver fled the spot leaving the tempo behind.

"My wife and child just came to Vasai from our village in UP. Shiva was my only child. My wife hasn't eaten or drunk anything since the incident. My parents in the village are also shocked. After the last rites we are leaving for the village," said Shiva's father Sanjaykumar Patel, 25, who works in a laundry.

"A case has been registered under sections 304(a) (death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hut by endangering life), 338 (causing grievous hurt) of IPC and the Motor Vehicle Act 184, 187 against the driver. The tempo (MH-48-AG-8075) was seized," said a police officer from Waliv police station.

