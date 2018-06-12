Mumbai: Toddler drowns in rainwater-filled pit dug for Metro work

The girl has been identified as Sheetal Mishra. It is unclear how she fell into the rainwater-filled pit

A Toddler lost her life on Sunday night after drowning in a pit dug for Metro construction work in Goregaon East. The girl has been identified as Sheetal Mishra. It is unclear how she fell into the rainwater-filled pit.

Her body was spotted by locals and she was rushed to the trauma care hospital in Jogeshwari, where she was declared dead. MMRDA's joint project director Dilip Kawatkar said, "A three-year-old girl is said to have died after drowning in the pit dug for Metro work near Oberoi mall. We are probing the matter and action will be taken against those found responsible." An MMRDA official said, "Prior to this incident, we'd informed the local police about the slum kids illegally entering the Metro barricade."

