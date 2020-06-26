Mumbai: Toddler inhales peanut, sparks scare with coronavirus-like symptoms

In what appeared to be a COVID-19 scare, a two-year-old boy from Dhule developed fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing and his parents rushed him to KEM hospital on Sunday. However, it turned out that he had inhaled a peanut that got stuck in his airway. The doctors from the hospital’s ENT department successfully removed it on Wednesday.

According to a Times of India report, the parents of the toddler named Dhairya were not aware that he had inhaled a peanut. They found out when the doctor treating the child in Dhule spotted a foreign body in the airway after his X-ray.

"We didn't know he had inhaled a peanut. About a week ago, he developed fever, was coughing a lot, and was finding it difficult to breathe. We took him to a doctor in Dhule and his X-ray showed a foreign body in his airway. But since he had Covid-like symptoms, the doctor suggested that we go to Mumbai for treatment," Dhairya’s mother Priyanka, a nursing student, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

A doctor in KEM Hospital said the peanut lodged in the child’s airway had swollen up and released oils that caused an infection. The toddler was also tested twice for COVID-19 and the report was negative. “Once the results were negative, we did a bronchoscopy to remove the peanut,” the hospital’s ENT surgeon Dr Swapna Patil was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Professor and Head of the ENT department at KEM hospital, Hetal Marfatia, was quoted by the newspaper saying she had seen a surge in the number of such cases as not many ENT surgeons have been working during the COVID-19 pandemic for past few months.

