Mumbai toddler rape case: Andheri school trustee surrenders to police

The Supreme Court had dismissed the trustee's special leave petition and ordered him to surrender within three days. He has since been arrested and sent to Taloja Jail

Representational picture

The Andheri school trustee, accused of sexually assaulting a three-year-old student, finally surrendered before the Dindoshi Court on Monday morning. On Friday, the Supreme Court had dismissed the trustee's special leave petition and ordered him to surrender within three days. He has since been arrested and sent to Taloja Jail.

A court source said the accused arrived in court along with students' parents who had supported him throughout the case. All parents were present when the Magistrate framed the charges against him. Sources said they were expecting leniency from the court, but that did not happen. An eyewitness said some of the parents threatened to break the cameras of media persons outside the court. One of the parents told mid-day, "It's a sad moment for us to see him put behind bars this way. He's an honourable man and doesn't deserve this."

Another parent said, "More than 350 of us signed the intervention application in the SC, and we will stand by the school and the trustee. We believe our children were, are and will continue to be safe and happy in the school premises; if we had the slightest doubt, we would not have continued to send them there."

ACP Milind Khetle told mid-day that charges have been framed against the trustee. He has been sent to judicial custody till April 21. The SC has ordered a fast track trial, so the matter can be finalised within four months. The trustee's counsel, SB Shetty, said that his client had denied all charges in court. Vijay Hiremath, the victim's counsel, said they want to finish the trial as soon as possible. A court source added that the plaintiff have also filed an application in the high court for the cancellation of bail of the co-accused - a teacher at the Andheri school. The hearing is scheduled for next Monday.

Inputs by Suraj Ojha

Also Read: Mumbai Toddler Rape Case: Mother Of 3-Year-Old Blames Cops For Accused Roaming Free

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates