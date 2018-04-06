Mumbai toddler rape case: Parents worry after 10 teachers resign from Andheri school

School sends mail about the teachers, section heads and principal stepping down three days after HC rejects trusteeÃ¢ÂÂs bail; assures they will overcome all hurdles

Parents of children studying at an Andheri school, whose trustee has been accused of sexually assaulting a three-year-old are a worried lot. The cause for this are at least 10 resignations at the school, including that of the principal, that were announced after the rejection of the French national trustee's bail.

The Bombay High Court cancelled his bail on April 2. Parents grew worried after seeing an email from the school on Thursday, which informed them about the resignation of a total of seven teachers, two section heads and the principal, all of whom have stepped down for varied reasons. But the school has stated it has all teachers in place for the next academic year, assuring parents it will overcome all the hurdles.

Asking for transfer certificate

A parent said, "Several parents have started demanding transfer certificate from the school as the academic year is ending. It is not possible to continue studying in a school with so much uncertainty. Since the controversy, more than 40 percent of the teachers have left the school in past one year."

"Some of these teachers have worked with the school for almost or even more than a decade. Teachers are very important to retain the quality of education or learning in any school. There is major question about whether the school will be able to maintain the quality," the parent added.

Another parent pointed out, "While several teachers are moving away from school, we are told that wife of the accused in the case will be heading the primary section." There is growing anger and disappointment among parents over this too.

School asks for help

At the same time parents are also complaining about school's stand in the case, asking parents for support and patience. "In a meeting held two days ago, parents were told to stand in solidarity with the school, especially with the trustee who is accused of sexual assault on a minor. The school is encouraging parents to help in terms of arranging finances in order to fight the legal battle required in this case," alleged one of the parents. The principal and trustee of the school remained unavailable for comment.

