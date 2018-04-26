Mumbai track rage: Give life in jail to my dad's killer, says son of the deceased

Son of Deepak Patwa, 56, who was pushed in front of a train, says he's never seen his father pick a quarrel in all these years



"We don't want her hanged, but she should at least get life imprisonment." This is what Mihir Patwa, son of Deepak Patwa who was pushed under a local train by a woman after he accidentally bumped into her, has said. With the family still coming to terms with the sudden loss, Mihir added that he is positive his father meant no harm and that it's the woman who is criminal minded.

Speaking at their first-floor residence in Prashant building, Mulund West, Mihir, a CA, said his father was a good man and would never trouble any woman. "For 35 years, he has been leaving home at 2.10 pm and returning at 10 pm; that was his routine. Never before had he been involved in any fight or altercation," he added.



The deceased's brother-in-law Ajit Shah, on the other hand, said the accused's intention could have been to extort money after picking up a fight, but she couldn't do so as he fell on the track.

The bereaved family, though in a sound position financially, thanks to Mihir's job, is still in trauma over the sudden death of the patriarch. "I wanted to do so much for my father, as he was getting along in years, but I have been robbed of that chance," said an anguished Mihir. mid-day tried to speak to accused Manisha Khakdiya's husband Lalit through her lawyer, but he refused, saying the family was scared.