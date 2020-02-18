Mumbai: Traffic chaos at Sion after MSRDC keeps flyover shut

With the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) delaying the opening of the flyover on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road between Sion and Dadar, Mumbaikars began and ended their Monday amid traffic chaos. Upset motorists took to social media to vent their anger.

A senior MSRDC official said, "It is true that we were going to open the flyover on Monday morning, but there was a delay due to some technical issues during the repair work. The flyover will be opened to traffic on Tuesday morning. We apologise for the inconvenience motorists have had to face."

The flyover was closed for repair in January to replace old nuts and ball bearings which had rusted. Officials said it took time for them to remove these rusted parts, adding that more blocks will take place later in a manner that causes 'least convenience'2020-02-18 to motorists.

"Nothing has been done about the traffic management at sion flyover shutdown for peak morning and peak evening hours," tweeted a Twitter user with the handle @Abhijeeto76.

Another motorist, @VirenbShah, travelling via the route tweeted, "Bcause of Sion flyover repair works trucks & cars diverting in bylanes of jain scty. This with repair and asphalting work on Abhinandan Swami Marg has caused chaos at Late Dr VK Habbu Chwk. Traffic stuck as vehicles coming frm Sion hosp ply like one way." (sic)

