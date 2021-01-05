Mumbai: Traffic cop helps solve autorickshaw theft case, history-sheeter arrested

An alert traffic cop helped Pant Nagar police solve a theft case of an autorickshaw. The 35-year-old accused, Sandeep Babban Gosavi, is a history-sheeter and he stole the autorickshaw just a week after coming out of Taloja jail.

The police officials said he was performing stunts on a road in Bandra and dashed another autorickshaw parked on the road.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Questioned For Theft By Aarey Police Duo Confesses To Murder, Too

Constable Mehboob Tamboli, who was patrolling near Appa Parab chowk in Bandra West on his motorcycle, noticed an over-speeding brand new autorickshaw pass by.

“The autorickshaw driver was over-speeding and took a sudden left turn from Lucky junction and again a right turn towards SV Road. As he was over-speeding, I chased him and when the traffic signal turned green, he took another sudden right turn near Bandra Talao. I finally caught hold of him before Turner Road junction,” Tamboli told Mid-day.

Accused Sandeep Babban Gosavi

When Tamboli asked for his driving licence and vehicle documents, the accused did not show anything. Tamboli called traffic warden Shreyash Juvekar. Tamboli asked Juvekar to drive the auto to Bandra traffic division and asked the accused to sit on the passenger seat.

However, when they were about to reach the traffic post, the accused jumped off the vehicle at Mahim Causeway junction while they were waiting at the traffic signal. Tamboli, who was on his motorcycle, saw the accused fleeing and alerted traffic cops, who chased him.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

“We managed to arrest him near Bandra railway station and hauled him to our chowkie. During the search operation, we found out that he was released from Taloja jail on December 26. He was lodged in the jail in a theft case,” Tamboli said.

“Through our database, we managed to get the mobile number of autorickshaw’s owner, who told us that his vehicle was stolen at 10 am on January 2 and he had submitted a written complaint at Pant Nagar police station regarding the same,” Tamboli added.

The traffic cops made a call to the traffic control room, requesting to send in detection staff of Pant Nagar police station for identifying the accused and the stolen vehicle.

Gosavi has been booked under a theft case by Pant Nagar police and further investigation is underway.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news