Mumbai: Traffic cops greet bikers at Matunga with flowers on New Year's Eve

In an unusual gesture, traffic police were seen greeting bikers with flowers in Matunga on Tuesday, wishing them the best of the New Year.

A move that surprised the bikers and put a smile on the faces, traffic cops were seen asking them to stop at the checking point, breathe through a breathalyser and giving them a rose if they passed the alcohol test.

On the occasion of New Year’s Eve, the traffic police have organised checking points all over the city to keep a tab on those driving under the influence of alcohol. They had also issued an advisory on traffic routes, in effect from 7 pm on Tuesday to 6 am on Wednesday, with alternate routes to Mount Mary Church in Bandra West.

They also informed that Mount Mary Road will be closed for all types of vehicles of local residents and emergency vehicles from December 31 to January 1. Moreover, Alternate parking arrangements have also been made at Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Road, Bandstand and ground near Supari lake.

