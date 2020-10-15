Mumbai: Traffic cops to distribute masks to drivers at dhabas

With more and more people travelling between states and highways experiencing huge traffic, the Maharashtra Highway Police has decided to conduct Operation Mask, as part of which cops with help from NGOs would visit dhabas and distribute masks among truck and vehicle drivers and also educate them about the importance of wearing them.

According to the traffic cops, they noticed that many people were driving without masks. Truck drivers often travel for four to five days at a stretch and they do not carry enough masks. Hence, the cops would distribute masks among them when they stop at dhabas on highways to take rest and also raise awareness about COVID-19.

The Highway Police will take help from NGOs for distributing the masks, as there are more than 1,500 dhabas across the state.

Additional Director General (ADG) of Highway Traffic Police, Bhushan Upadhyay, said the cops had been instructed regarding the awareness campaign. Speaking to mid-day, he said, "As part of the awareness drive, all officers have been asked to contact NGOs in their areas and request them to provide masks so that they can be distributed among drivers. So many truck drivers are spotted without masks endangering their own and other people's lives."

