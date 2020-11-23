Mumbai: Traffic cops want to hire recovery agents to collect penalties

The Mumbai traffic police want to send recovery agents to your doorstep to collect the pending amounts on e-challans. The department has now sought the permission of the home department, which, sources said, is considering the proposal. However, Road Safety Patrol Advisory Committee members, traffic cops and lawyers have warned against the misuse of the power by agents and recommend fortifying the police force instead.

For years motorists in the city have not paid their pending e-challans, which has now amounted to Rs 280 crore. In a bid to fast-track the recovery, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Yashasvi Yadav has planned to hire recovery agents so that they can rigorously pursue the offenders to pay the dues.



Yashasvi Yadav, joint commissioner, Mumbai traffic police

"Last week, I wrote to the home department requesting permission to hire recovery agents to collect the pending e-challans. If and when the home department gives the approval, we will hire recovery agents and give them training in approaching the offenders whose fines are due," Yadav told mid-day.

Proposal being considered

Sources in Mantralaya have confirmed to mid-day that the letter is under consideration at the home department.



Traffic cops at a checkpoint at Sion. File pic/Pradeep Dhivar

However, the proposal has received widespread criticism. A member of the Road Safety Patrol Advisory Committee (Traffic Control Branch), Anandini Thakoor, suggested that we take example of the past experience, with the BMC. The BMC had "hired marshals for recovery of dues for illegal acts, but it later turned out to be a waste of their treasuries as most of the agents filled their own coffers by taking money under the table."

Give cops incentives

"We, the citizens, think that a better solution is strengthening the traffic police force by offering incentives and giving them better facilities. Absorbing new recruits would also be a good solution, as we always hear that they are short-staffed," said Thakoor.

Advocate Sudeep Pasbola also pointed to the misuse of power by the BMC marshals. "Keeping in mind the high-handedness of BMC marshals and bank loan recovery agents, the traffic police department's proposal won't be a welcome move. There will always be crooks who will take advantage and common people will be harassed. We are returning to the stage of a police state." Pasbola added that "we need to check how traffic police will train the agents."

Restrain violators

Another advocate, Dhruti Kapadia, said recovery can be fast-tracked if movement of the defaulters is restrained till they clear their outstanding e-challans.

On concerns of the critics, Yadav said, "We will surely train them properly and keep a check on them to prevent them from misusing their power."

Meanwhile, traffic police officers said that the department is aggressively acting against the violators by conducting random checks of vehicles to find out if they have any pending e-challans.

Reminders to 10K motorists

"Last year, over 10,000 motorists were sent text messages to clear their pending e-challans, but very few turned up to pay. There are still a large chunk of traffic offenders who have not even checked how many e-challans are pending against their vehicles and are continuing to drive/ride," said an officer.

They have also been recovering the pending dues in the ongoing Towing and Clamping operation. "Besides fining them for illegal parking, we are also recovering the pending e-challans if they have any. We don't allow them to go until they clear their dues," said another traffic police officer.

The department is also cracking down on motorists with improper or fancy number plates.

"These days we are noticing that several motorists are using small font sizes in their registration number plates. Neither can we read them nor the CCTV cameras can capture the number, making it difficult to send them e-challans," said another officer. "So, the best way to teach them a lesson is to catch the violators on the road and fine them on the spot," he added.

Rs 280cr

Total outstanding e-challan fines owed to traffic police

