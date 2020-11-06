Mumbai: Traffic department to put drivers parking illegally in a ham

One of the vehicles towed away during the action

THE traffic police have decided to handle illegal parking in Mumbai with an iron hand. On Thursday they began a drive to clamp and tow away such vehicles.

Development work is currently underway at several places in the city. Due to the unlock process, a large number of vehicles are also back on the roads. Some drivers park their vehicles on the side of the roads causing traffic jams. Taking note of this, the police are cracking down on traffic offenders with this 'mission clamping and towing'. It has been learnt that 3,400 clamps have been provided to the traffic police for the mission.

On Thursday, the traffic police clamped 635 vehicles, including 197 in the Western Regional Division, 98 in the Central, 200 in the East and 140 in the South. At least 378 vehicles were towed, including 98 in the South Regional Division, 70 in the Central, 60 in the East and 150 in the West.

A central squad will also be formed to take action against traffic offenders. It will have a sub-inspector and 24 constables. The squad will travel all over Mumbai acting against illegal parking. The team will leave for action with 10 e-challan machines, 1,500 clamps, 2 video recorders and 4 body cameras. It will be given a four wheeler and four bikes.

According to a traffic police official, there are a total of 34 traffic chowkis in Mumbai. Each of them have been given 100 clamps.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Yashasvi Yadav told mid-day, "We are trying to free the roads of Mumbai from traffic jams. Clamps and towing will be used against illegal parking perpetrators to prevent traffic jams."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news