Mumbai: Traffic issue on Kalyan-Bhiwandi road to get solved soon as flyover work nearing completion

According to the latest reports by MMRDA, 85 percent development Rajnoli flyover work has been completed and the right side of the flyover is expected to be opened to traffic very soon

The six crucial 50-meter long steel girders have been installed at the Rajnoli Junction

If all goes to plan, motorists who have been facing traffic issues will no longer have to waste time at the Rajnoli Junction on the Kalyan-Bhiwandi Road as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has launched six crucial 50-meter long steel girders, weighing 50 Metric Tonnes each.

In a press release issued to the media, it has been stated that because of this development 85 percent of the right side of Rajnoli flyover work has been completed and the right side of the flyover is expected to be opened to traffic very soon. The girders were launched during the early hours of July 3 and 4.

It may be noted that the right side lane of the 650-meter long 4-lane Rajnoli flyover, once completed, will make the Kalyan-Bhiwandi road rid of the traffic chaos which many a time caused road rages. It will also help vehicle owners save time and fuel.

"The work of this flyover was delayed due to financial problems of earlier agency, M/s.Supreme. Finally, MMRDA cancelled that contract and awarded to other agency, M/s.PS Infra in January 2019. Since then the work is being done on a war footing." stated MMRDA press release.

