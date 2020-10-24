Mumbai: Traffic police to go 'all out' against violators

Getting back on the roads after six months, several motorists have become negligent in following the traffic rules, causing jams. In order to bring discipline back, the Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) has launched a campaign called 'All Officers Out'.

Under the campaign that takes effect from Monday, every officer of the department will be posted on duty to ensure the traffic rules are strictly enforced and that action is taken against the violators.

The senior officers, including the assistant commissioner of police, deputy commissioner of police, additional commissioner of police and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Yashasvi Yadav, will also conduct supervisory visits and take action.



Traffic on WEH on October 12. File pic/ Suresh Karkera

The MTP has nearly 3,000 officers, and on any given day, about 2,500 of them report to duty. However, under the campaign everyone, including those on desk duty, would go on the field for two hours and would be involved in enforcing the traffic rules.

There are 34 traffic police chowkis in Mumbai. In addition to the traffic constables deployed at each post, a team of 11 traffic police personnel will visit each chowki with a supervisory officer for inspection. Among places where traffic rules are frequently violated are hotels and malls. Traffic police will pay a surprise visit at these places as well.

Yadav said several motorists are found parking their vehicles in the no-parking zones, so the traffic police would leave with towing vans, challan machines, etc, for surprise action. "Around 100 body cameras will also be used for the campaign and personnel who perform well will be rewarded. Traffic police have been instructed to speak respectfully to the drivers during the operation," he added.

"The action, which starts on Monday, will discipline the traffic and the police will use body cameras to avoid disputes with the violators."

