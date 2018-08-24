Mumbai Train Blasts: Sole surviving 7/11 coach is back in action, but briefly

national

Though coach 864-A will retire soon, Central Railway authorities say a respectable place will be located for it

The rail coach is the CSMT-end first class coach with a few general compartments after it. Pic/Sameer Markande

The last remaining train coach that was blown in the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts, and was restored, 864-A, is back in service for a brief spell after routine maintenance break. It will retire soon though the Central Railway authorities have promised to save it. This writer travelled in the coach on Thursday and spoke to few commuters, some of whom looked at it in disbelief and some who were disconnected.

"All the trains look the same, but if it is indeed the one, I don't think there's anything to react as it's a part of life," Avinash Randive, who works at Airoli said. Another commuter, Suresh Awagram, an executive working in Ghansoli said that it was a matter of pride, but there must be some signage on it as a mark of respect. "It indeed deserves to be saved for the next generations to see," he said.

Central Railway chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi said that a respectable place would be located for the coach after its retirement. The rail coach is the CSMT-end first class coach with a few general compartments after it. mid-day had highlighted its story in its July 13 edition, 'Sole surviving 7/11 serial blasts coach awaits fate.'

5

Number of coaches damaged in the blasts that were restored

Rs 1.2 cr

Cost the coaches were restored for

