Mumbai: Train runs over woman peeing on the tracks in Kalyan

A 51-year-old woman died after being run over in Kalyan on Tuesday morning

A 51-year-old woman died after being run over in Kalyan on Tuesday morning. She had gone to relieve herself near the platform and did not realise a train was arriving on the track where she was. According to the police, there is usually a huge crowd of passengers on platform number 4, as long distance mail trains halt there. The nearest toilet there is towards the Karjat end. So passengers usually take a risk and get down on the platform to relieve themselves.



Sitabai Solanke

Sitabai Solanke, a resident of Parbhani, had come for her daughter's treatment at JJ hospital. "They were about to board a CST local to reach JJ hospital, but she went to relieve herself on the track. She couldn't run when the train arrived and her head got crushed between the platform and the local that was heading towards Badlapur," said Manik Sathe, Inspector, Government Railway Police, Kalyan. The incident took place at around 6:30am on Tuesday at platform number 4. "Her head was stuck and part of the platform was broken to remove her at 7:20am. She succumbed to her injuries on the spot and was shifted to Rukmani Bai hospital in Kalyan. After post-mortem her body will be handed over to her family," added Sathe.

