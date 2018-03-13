Mumbai: This man does dangerous stunts around trains for a few social media likes

Personnel search for prankster doing dangerous stunts around trains just for a few likes



In some of the videos, he is seen irritating the motorman with weird queries

Social media might also be a short cut to infamy. The Railway Protection force (RPF) has initiated a probe against a YouTuber, VJ Pawan Singh, who has been uploading prank videos shot inside railway premises. Officers said the man has been making a nuisance of himself by playing pranks on motormen and other staff.

Railway officials said Singh has been lying on tracks in front of local trains, while in some of the videos he is seen irritating the motormen with weird queries. In one of the videos he can be seen wielding a hockey stick to threaten passengers of an express train. Fed up with the increasing nuisance, some passengers lodged complaints against him through Twitter, following which the RPF has begun to look for him.



In another, he is seen lying on the tracks

Getting their goat

The prankster is also infamous on social media platforms Instagram and Facebook. In one of the videos, he can be seen sleeping on the tracks in front of a local train's guard cabin and shouting, "Chadhaa na, uncle! Dar gaya kya?" HisâÂÂÂÂÂÂYouTube channel, VJ Pawan Singh, has as many as 3,90,000 subscribers.

In another video, he is seen standing near the railway track and asking a motorman, "Uncle, yeh gaadi Dadar jayegi na? Siddhivinayak ka prasad leke aana." He says the same to the passengers standing near the door.



Screengrab of a video showing Pawan Singh trying to attack passengers of an express train with a hockey stick

RPF looking for him

Talking to mid-day, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Sachin Bhalode said, "We received complaints through Twitter, after which we informed all RPF posts to find this man and the reason he is doing this."

"Initially, after watching the video, it seems he is pulling pranks at Vitthalwadi railway station," said an RPF officer. Singh has a large viewership — the video in which he is seen sleeping on the tracks, got 4,03,000 views.

