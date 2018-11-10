Mumbai: Trains cancelled, diverted as bogies go up in flames

national

An overhead wire snapped and fell on a goods train travelling from Surat to Uran in Raigad district

Two bogies went up in flames near the Dahanu Road railway station

At least 10 trains were cancelled and many others were diverted and short-terminated on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route after two bogies of a goods train caught fire near the Dahanu Road railway sta tion in Palghar district on Thursday night.

According to officials, the goods train carrying plastic granules was travelling from Surat to Uran in Raigad district when the overhead wire snapped and fell on the train. The Western Railway public relations officer confirmed that the incident took place around 10.35 pm on Thursday. Sources said that the WR officials immediately turned off the power supply, which affected train services on the route. They also cordoned off the area where the incident took place.

Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer of WR said, "The 22nd and 23rd bogies of the train went up in flames between the Dahanu Road and Vangaon stations. Though the fire brigade was informed immediately, they could not reach the spot, as the area was extremely muddy."

A railway officer said, "Even some of the long-distance train services were affected as the overhead wires had got damaged. Restoration work was carried out overnight and services were fully resumed around 8.50 am on Friday. The fire had also affected some of the suburban services between the Dahanu Road and Virar stations."

